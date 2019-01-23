Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires one Ultramax, sells two Supramaxes
Jan. 23, 2019 7:34 AM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)EGLEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) announces that it purchased an Ultramax bulkcarrier for a purchase price $20.4M.
- The company says the M/V Cape Town Eagle has been acquired with an existing time charter that has a remaining term of approximately one year at a variable gross rate of 106% of the Baltic Supramax Index with a floor rate of $11.4K per day.
- Eagle also discloses that it sold the M/V Condor and M/V Merlin for an aggregate gross price of $13.2M. Both sales were concluded in advance of vessels’ statutory drydocks, which would have included the installation of ballast water treatment systems, resulting in total CAPEX savings of over $2M.
- EGLE +2.57% premarket to $4.39.
- Source: Press Release