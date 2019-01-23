Athersys up 18% on positive data from MultiStem cell therapy study

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) announces positive results from its exploratory clinical study of the intravenous administration of MultiStem cell therapy to treat patients who are suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Data highlights from the initial evaluation is as follows:

Lower mortality of 25% in the MultiStem treatment group vs. 40% in the placebo group;

40.2% higher ventilator-free (VF) days, (12.9 VF days in the MultiStem treatment group vs. 9.2 VF days for the placebo group);

27.2% higher ICU-free days, (10.3 days in MultiStem subjects vs. 8.1 days for subjects receiving placebo).

Patients were evaluated through 28 days for the primary clinical assessment and will be further assessed through a one-year follow-up period.