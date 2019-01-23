Synchrony +10% on Q4 beat, Sam's Club pact, Walmart resolution

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) jumps 10% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings, comes to an agreement extending its partnership with Sam's Club, and Walmart drops its suit against Synchrony.

Also agrees to sell Walmart loan portfolio to Capital One (NYSE:COF).

Q4 EPS of $1.09 beats consensus estimate of 91 cents; compares with 91 cents in Q3 and 70 cents in the year-ago period.

Q4 purchase volume $40.3B vs $36.4B in Q3 and $36.6B a year ago.

Period-end loan receivables growth was 14% and average active account growth of 8% was primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and growth.

Retail Card period-end loan receivable increased 16%, mostly driven by the PayPay program acquisitions.

Q4 net charge-offs of 5.54% of average loan receivables vs. 4.97% in Q3 and 5.78% in the year-ago period; 90+ days past due 2.29% of period-end loan receivables vs. 2.09% in Q3 and 2.28% a year ago.

Q4 net interest margin of 16.06% vs. 16.41% in Q3 and 16.24% in Q4 2017.

Q4 adjusted return on equity 21.5% vs. 18.5% in Q3 and 14.9% in Q4 2017.

Book value per share $20.42 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $19.47 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

