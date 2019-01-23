Guggenheim picks favorites in the packaged food sector

Guggenheim launches coverage on five packaged food stocks.

The firm starts off General Mills (NYSE:GIS) with a Buy rating, pointing to organic growth momentum in the U.S. and confidence in double-digit sales growth for the Blue Buffalo brand. A price target of $49 is assigned to GIS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) also lands a Buy rating due to "best-in-class" food organic sales and EPS growth. A price target of $47 is set on MDLZ.

Further down the Guggenheim list, Kellogg (NYSE:K) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) land at Neutral, while J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is tagged with a Sell rating.