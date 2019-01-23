Kimberly-Clark down 2.7% post Q4 results
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports organic sales growth of 3% in Q4.
- Organic sales were even in developed markets and +4% in developing and emerging markets.
- Segment revenue: Personal care: $2.22B (-2%); Consumer Tissue: $1.5B (flat); K-C Professional: $841M (+2).
- Gross margin rate squeezed 420 bps to 30.7%.
- Segment operating profit: Personal care: $436M (-11%); Consumer Tissue: $207M (-21%); K-C Professional: $151M (-3%).
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.8M shares for $199M.
- The company introduced K-C Strategy 2022 strategic plan to deliver balanced and sustainable growth over the next several years.
- FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: -1% to -2%; Organic sales: ~+2%; Adjusted operating profit: +1% to +4%; Tax rate: 23% to 25%; Diluted EPS: $4.85 to $5.35; Adjusted EPS: $6.50 to $6.70; Repurchases: $600M to $900M.
- KMB -2.72% premarket.
