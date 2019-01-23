Comcast +4% after Q4 beats

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) gains 4.3% premarket on Q4 beats with 26% Y/Y revenue growth.

Cable revenue breakdown: Total, $14.13B (consensus: $13.99B); Video, $5.58B (consensus: $5.56B); High-Speed Internet (or HSI), $4.4B (consensus: $4.4B); Voice, $978M (consensus: $974.6M); Business Services, $1.84B (consensus: $1.86B); Advertising, $863M (consensus: $801.1M); Other, $467M (consensus: $409.2M).

NBC Universal's total revenue was $9.4B compared to the $9.25B consensus.

Net adds: Video was down 29K compared to the 62K drop predicted by analysts. HSI grew 351K (consensus: 356K) and Voice added 2K beating the 34K consensus loss.

