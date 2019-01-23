Rigel Pharma teams up with Grifols on Tavalisse; shares up 9% premarket
Jan. 23, 2019 7:52 AM ETRigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)RIGL, GRFSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is up 9% premarket on light volume in response to its exclusive license and supply agreement with Spain's Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to commercialize fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate (branded as TAVALISSE in the U.S.) in Europe and Turkey.
- Under the terms of the deal, Rigel will receive $30M upfront, up to $297.5M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales that could reach 30%.
- Grifols has the option to terminate the entire contract during a six-month period. If it exercises its option, Rigel will pay Grifols $25M to regain all rights to the product in the territory.
- Rigel's European marketing application for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is currently under EMA review with an action date in Q4.