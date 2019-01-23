Seritage Properties reports Q4 new leasing of 878K SF

  • Seritage Properties Group (NYSE:SRG) reports 878,000 square feet of new leasing at average rent of about $21.00 per square foot on retail leases in Q4.
  • In 2018, SRG signed new leases totaling 3.1M square feet, a 17% increase over 2017 leasing activity; annual base rent of $17.30 PSF.
  • Seritage +0.2% in premarket trading.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2018, Seritage had 96 leases with Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ), representing 54% of total leased GLA and annual rent of $56.5M, or 28% of total annual rent.
  • In-place diversified non-Sears leases accounted for 234 leases, or 24% of total leased GLA and annual rent of $65.8M, or 32% of total annual rent.
  • SNO diversified, non-Sears leases accounted for 167 leases, or 22% of total leased GLA and annual rent of $81.3M, or 40% of total annual rent.
  • Previously: Seritage Growth -1.4% after Q3 miss (Nov. 1, 2018)
