Trinseo -12% as Q4 results expected below guidance
Jan. 23, 2019 7:59 AM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)TSEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) -12.2% pre-market after saying it expects to report Q4 earnings between a $3M loss and a $1M profit with adjusted EBITDA of $63M-$67M, below company guidance.
- TSE expects rapidly declining feedstocks prices, particularly in the second half of Q4, will result in a $28M unfavorable pre-tax net timing impact, primarily in Feedstocks and Polystyrene; previously issued guidance assumed no net timing impacts.
- The company also expects Q4 results will be hurt by inventory destocking from customers and delayed orders caused by macroeconomic dynamics in China and falling feedstock prices, as well as continued weakness in the automotive and tire markets.