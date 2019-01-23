Treatment with Lilly's Lartruvo to cease in Europe

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending that no new soft tissue sarcoma patients be started with Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Lartruvo (olaratumab) after a Phase 3 clinical trial, ANNOUNCE, failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit over and above standard-of-care doxorubicin. Doctors may consider continuing therapy with current patients if they appear to benefit.

Like the U.S., Lartruvo was granted accelerated approval in the EU (November 2016) contingent on generating additional safety and efficacy data.

Lilly has stopped promoting the med in the U.S.