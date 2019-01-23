Morgan Stanley expects Walmart momentum to continue
Jan. 23, 2019 8:14 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) perk up after Morgan Stanley upgrades the retail giant to an Overweight rating from Equal-weight.
- The firm expects Walmart to increase its market share in the U.S. without bleeding margins and sees significant gains for the brand in the apparel, grocery and home furnishing categories.
- MS assigns a price target of $110 to Walmart.
- Walmart's FQ4 earnings aren't due out until February 19. As always, the holiday quarter report and look ahead at the full year will be highly anticipated for WMT investors and the retail sector as a whole.
- WMT +1.22% premarket to $98.68 vs. a 52-week trading range of $81.78 to $109.98.