Ashford Hospitality Trust completes acquisition of the embassy suites New York Midtown Manhattan for $195M
Jan. 23, 2019 8:25 AM ETAshford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)AHTBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) completed the acquisition of the 310-room Embassy Suites by Hilton New York Midtown Manhattan for $195M ($629,000/key).
- In connection with this transaction, the Company entered into a $145M non-recourse mortgage loan at closing.
- On a trailing 3-month basis as of December 31, 2018, the property achieved RevPAR of $254, with 92% occupancy and an average daily rate of $276. Inclusive of the funds provided by Ashford under the ERFP, and assuming the ERFP funding were to occur at closing, the Company's estimated adjusted net purchase price equates to approximately $566,000/key, and the equity contribution by the Company will be effectively reduced by 39%.
- The Company currently forecasts the five-year, leverage-neutral IRR on this investment to be approximately 23%, which is an estimated 600 bps greater than without ERFP funding based upon various underwriting, pricing, and timing assumptions.
- Source: Press Release