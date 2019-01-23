ProMIS Neurosciences completes private placement
Jan. 23, 2019
ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF)
- ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF) has closed a private placement of 9.56M Units at a price of C$0.23 (or $0.173) per Unit for gross proceeds of ~C$2,198,800.
- Each Unit consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant.
- The Company also issued 164,500 finder's warrants equal to 7% of the Units sold to purchasers introduced by such finders. The Finder's Warrants will have the same terms as the Warrants that form part of the Offering.
- All securities will be on hold period till May 23. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.