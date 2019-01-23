ProMIS Neurosciences completes private placement

Jan. 23, 2019 8:25 AM ETProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (ARFXF)ARFXFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF) has closed a private placement of 9.56M Units at a price of C$0.23 (or $0.173) per Unit for gross proceeds of ~C$2,198,800.
  • Each Unit consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant.
  • The Company also issued 164,500 finder's warrants equal to 7% of the Units sold to purchasers introduced by such finders. The Finder's Warrants will have the same terms as the Warrants that form part of the Offering.
  • All securities will be on hold period till May 23. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.