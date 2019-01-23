AGCO downgraded at Barclays as U.S. small farmers 'more vulnerable'

AGCO -1.5% pre-market as Barclays downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $63 price target, saying shares are fully valued with risks to the downside.

AGCO was a “relative winner” in Q4, which has carried over into the new year, but Barclays analyst Adam Seiden says small agriculture in the U.S. is at a peak or near it, and if tariffs have an impact on equipment buying decisions in the U.S., small farmers reliant on access to cheap debt and good land values are “more vulnerable.”

AGCO is not necessarily a South America play either, Seiden says, as competitors Deere (NYSE:DE) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have more exposure to South America combines, which “inflected six months or so earlier but carries higher margins,” and DE and CNHI are “aggressively defending” their share in the region.