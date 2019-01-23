Northern Trust Q4 includes $30M tax benefit

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Q4 EPS of $1.80 increases from $1.58 in Q3 and $1.51 in the year-ago period.

Q4 results include $5.7M expense on severance and restructuring charges and a $30.0M income tax benefit.

Consensus estimate is $1.64.

Q4 total revenue on fully taxable equivalent basis of $1.52B, up 2% from Q3 and up 5% from a year ago.

Q4 net interest income (FTE) of $430.1M, up 3% from Q3 and up 9% Y/Y;net interest margin (FTE) of 1.52% vs. 1.47% in Q3 and 1.39% in Q4 2017.

Q4 trust, investment, and other service fees of $933.9M slipped 1% Q/Q and rose 3% Y/Y; other noninterest income of $152.7M rose 20% Q/Q and up 14% Y/Y.

Other noninterest income includes a 9% Q/Q increase in foreign exchange trading income to $78.1M and a 94% rise in other operating income ot $40.4M--from a net gain on the sale of non-strategic leases, impairment of a community development equity investment, and lower expenses related to existing swap agreement related to Visa Class B common shares.

Total assets under custody/administration of $10.1T as of Dec. 31, 2018 fell 7% during the quarter, and down 6% Y/Y.

Total assets under management of $1.07T fell 9% Q/Q and down 8% Y/Y.

Effective tax rate 15.7% vs. 22.1% in Q3 and 18.2% in Q4 2017.

Return on average common equity 17.0% vs. 15.1% in Q3 and 15.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Northern Trust beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Jan. 23)