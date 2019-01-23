Earnings shakeup in household products sector

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is up 4.2% in premarket trading after the company appears to have navigated around FQ4 headwinds better than peer Kimberly-Clark.

P&G's organic sales growth of 4% topped KMB's mark of 3% amid higher pricing at both companies. Procter & Gamble's operating margin of 22.8% easily topped the 16.2% reported by Kimberly-Clark for the quarter, with both companies battling through F/X challenges and commodity inflatiom.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) and Clorox (NYSE:CLX) are on watch after the sector heavyweights reported. Shares of Kimberly-Clark have pared their early loss and are now down 2.0% .

Previously: Kimberly-Clark down 2.7% post Q4 results (Jan. 23)

Previously: Organic sales solid at Procter & Gamble (Jan. 23)