Cellect Bio sets milestone targets

Jan. 23, 2019 9:02 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)QNRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) provides following milestone targets through Q2 2020.
  • The Company plans to collaborate with a leading academic institution to initiate a US-based clinical trial for ApoGraft technology for patients with hematological malignancies in an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
  • Receive IND approval for a Phase I/II study with the aim of commencing first patient enrollment during 2019.
  • Following the completion of the Phase I/II study in Israel, by the end of Q2, the Company expects to report topline results in late 2019 or early 2020.
  • Submit an Investigational Device Exemption to the FDA for the ApoTainer selection kit.
  • The Company expects pre-clinical results for the use of human fat derived stem cells treated with ApoGraft in the orthopedic treatments of animals in H1.
  • Submit an IND for the initiation of a Phase I/II trial of Apograft for anti-inflammatory and tissue engineering in H2.
