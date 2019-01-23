Denbury Resources +3% after ruling in Wyoming helium supply contract case

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +2.9% pre-market after disclosing a generally favorable trial court ruling in the Riley Ridge helium supply contract case.

The court said DNR's performance was excused by the force majeure provisions of the contract for a 35-day period in 2014, but that the company should pay liquidated damages and interest as provided in the contract, which DNR estimates will total $39.8M plus $3.5M in interest.

DNR says it continues to believe its contractual obligations have been and continue to be excused by events that fall within the force majeure provisions in the helium supply contract.