Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss
Jan. 23, 2019 9:12 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)PGRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) slips 1.8% in premarket trading after Q4 results reflect $572.2M of pretax net realized losses on securities.
- Q4 EPS of 44 cents misses consensus by 24 cents; compares with 98 cents a year ago.
- Q4 net premiums written of $7.94B, up 18% from $6.75B in the year-ago quarter; net premiums earned rose 20% to $8.19B from $6.85B.
- Total pretax net realized losses on securities of $572.2M vs. $9.7M loss in year-ago quarter.
- Q4 combined ratio of 92.5% vs 91.4% Y/Y.
- For month of December:
- Net premiums written rose 20% to $2.36B Y/Y
- Net premiums earned rose 19% to $2.55B from $2.14B.
- EPS of 9 cents vs. 45 cents a year ago.
- Total pretax net realized losses on securities $330.8M vs. loss of $12.6M a year ago.
- Combined ratio of 80.5% vs. 90.7%.
- Vehicle business policies in force: Total personal lines 17.8M, up 10% Y/Y; total commercial lines 696,900, up 8%;
- Property business policies in force of 1.94M, up 32%.
- Previously: Progressive misses by $0.24, misses on net premiums written (Jan. 23)