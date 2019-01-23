A 42-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of XBiotech's (NASDAQ:XBIT) bermekimab in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) met the primary and secondary endpoints.

Patients in the treatment group, including those previously treated with anti-TNF therapy, showed statistically significant improvements in several efficacy scales. For example, 58% (n=14/24) of patients who failed anti-TNF therapy achieved HiSCR responses (at least a 50% reduction in inflammatory lesions) at week 12.

HS is a rare inflammatory skin disorder characterized by nodules that become swollen and rupture.

Bermekimab (MABp1) is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) the pro-inflammatory protein interleukin-1alpha (IL-1α).

Development is ongoing.