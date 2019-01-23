JD.com +1.9% as Goldman eyes solid user growth

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is up 1.9% premarket following bullish commentary from Goldman Sachs, which sees user growth holding up thanks to management attention.

An encouraging sign is JD Mall's reorganization and comments from its CEO on refocusing on the user experience, the firm says, a move that could push active customers over 360M this year. Data point to a November uptick in monthly active users, and Q4 and Q1 guidance are likely to show 20% revenue growth, meeting expectations. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm is maintaining a Buy rating and $41 price target, implying 89% upside.