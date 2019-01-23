Melco Resorts & Entertainment +2% after Ho comments, analyst actions

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) CEO Lawrence Ho says Macau revenue growth this year should fall in the mid-to-high single digit range. The forecast from Ho is higher than the estimates from some analysts covering the sector, per Bloomberg.

"Although the recent manufacturing data started to turn negative, the overall consumer sentiment is still ok," notes Ho.

Melco is on the radar of some investment firms today. Daiwa Securities initiates coverage on the casino stock with an Outperform rating and JPMorgan slides its price target to $24.