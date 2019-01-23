Colony Capital to acquire Abraaj platform in Latin America

Colony Capital (CLNY +0.9% ) agrees to acquire Abraaj Group's private equity platform in Latin America.

Colony Capital is partnering with the business's senior management team in the acquisition.

The business, to be renamed Colony Latam Partners, manages more than $500M and has delploye more than $700M across 22 investments since it was established in Latin America in 2006.

Its strategy focuses on growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Pacific Alliance trade bloc, consisting of Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; transaction is expected to close during Q1.

