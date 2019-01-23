Casella Waste Systems prices 3.1M equity offering

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) has priced 3.1M Class A common stock at $29.50 per share, aggregate gross proceeds of ~$91.5M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 465K shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 25.

Casella intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions or development of new operations or assets with the goal of complementing or expanding its business, working capital and capital expenditures.

