Moody's issues a new report on the global airline industry.

The ratings agency says the 12 month to 18 month outlook for the global passenger airlines industry is stable on steady operating margins supported by higher passenger volumes, mixed growth in pricing and modestly lower fuel costs.

"Slowing economic growth across regions will pressure passenger demand and revenue growth, but this should be offset by non-fuel cost management initiatives and efforts to align capacity with demand," notes Moody's Senior VP Jonathan Root.

Industry operating margins are expected to be around 8% across regions. Unit revenue growth is anticipated in the U.S., while European airline margins are seen being pressure this year.

