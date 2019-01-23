More on K12 Q2 results

Jan. 23, 2019 9:45 AM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)LRNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • K12 (LRN) reports Q2 revenue growth of 17.3% Y/Y to $254.87M.
  • Adj. operating income increased 505 bps to 14.67% & adj. EBITDA increased 343 bps to 21.62%.
  • Enrollment: Managed Public School Programs 116.4M (+7.3% Y/Y) & Non-managed Public School Programs of 23.7M (-0.8% Y/Y).
  • The Company had cash & equivalents, and restricted cash of $205.3M.
  • Capex for the six months ended were $27.3M was comprised of $1.9M for property and equipment, $15.3M for capitalized software development, and $10.1M for capitalized curriculum development.
  • Q3 Guidance: Revenue $250-255M; Capex of $9-11M; Adj. operating income $24-26M.
  • Previously: K12 beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 22)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.