More on K12 Q2 results
Jan. 23, 2019
- K12 (LRN) reports Q2 revenue growth of 17.3% Y/Y to $254.87M.
- Adj. operating income increased 505 bps to 14.67% & adj. EBITDA increased 343 bps to 21.62%.
- Enrollment: Managed Public School Programs 116.4M (+7.3% Y/Y) & Non-managed Public School Programs of 23.7M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- The Company had cash & equivalents, and restricted cash of $205.3M.
- Capex for the six months ended were $27.3M was comprised of $1.9M for property and equipment, $15.3M for capitalized software development, and $10.1M for capitalized curriculum development.
- Q3 Guidance: Revenue $250-255M; Capex of $9-11M; Adj. operating income $24-26M.
