Strong earnings for Dow trio help lift broader market
Jan. 23, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Stocks open with solid gains, led by the Dow after the release of stronger than expected earnings reports from index components IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble; Dow +1.2%, Nasdaq +0.8%, S&P +0.7%.
- All three exceeded consensus earnings estimates by a comfortable margin and provided relatively reassuring guidance, sending IBM +9.4%, United Tech +6.4% and P&G +5.5% in early trade.
- European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
- In the U.S., consumer staples (+1.2%), industrials (+1%) and information technology (+0.9%) lead the sector standings.
- U.S. Treasury prices are backing off yesterday's gains, pushing the two-year yield up 3 bps to 2.60% and the benchmark 10-year yield 4 bps higher to 2.77%; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 96.33.
- WTI crude oil +0.3% to $53.19/bbl.