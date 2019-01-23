Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO talks shop
Jan. 23, 2019 9:59 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)BUD, TLRYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.3%) CEO Carlos Brito told CNBC the company doesn't have data indicating that the legalization of cannabis in certain regions is impacting beer sales in a negative way. Any partnership developments with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) will be done in a responsible way, said Brito.
- Beer is still a great industry, according to Brito. He thinks consumer demand for beer is more resilient than with other food and beverage categories.
- People will pay more for their beer even as they drink less volume, observed Brito.
- Brito also noted that the number one growth beer in the U.S. is Michelob Ultra.
- There was also a defense by the exec on the M&A action from the beer giant.
- Brito made the comments on the sidelines of the Davos conference.
