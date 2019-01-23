Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO talks shop

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.3%) CEO Carlos Brito told CNBC the company doesn't have data indicating that the legalization of cannabis in certain regions is impacting beer sales in a negative way. Any partnership developments with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) will be done in a responsible way, said Brito.
  • Beer is still a great industry, according to Brito. He thinks consumer demand for beer is more resilient than with other food and beverage categories.
  • People will pay more for their beer even as they drink less volume, observed Brito.
  • Brito also noted that the number one growth beer in the U.S. is Michelob Ultra.
  • There was also a defense by the exec on the M&A action from the beer giant.
  • Brito made the comments on the sidelines of the Davos conference.
  • Full CNBC interview
