More on Teledyne Technologies Q4 results

  • Teledyne Technologies (TDY +0.7%) reported Q4 sales growth of 6.2% Y/Y to $748.4M, reflecting sales increase in every segment.
  • Sales by segments: Instrumentation $263.4M (+3.4% Y/Y); Digital Imaging $225.9M (+9.3% Y/Y); Aerospace and Defense Electronics $178.3M (+2.8% Y/Y) and Engineered Systems $80.8M (+16.3% Y/Y).
  • Q4 Overall operating margin expanded by 143 bps to 14.8%.
  • SG&A expenses increased by 2.9% Y/Y to $177.6M and margin declined by 77 bps to 23.7%.
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $125.5M, compared to $126.4M a year ago.
  • Q4 Free cash flow was $106.8M, compared to $108.4M a year ago.
  • 1Q19 Outlook: Q1 GAAP EPS between $1.87-$1.92.
  • FY19 Outlook: GAAP EPS between $9.25-$9.35; and estimated tax rate of 22.3%.
  • Previously: Teledyne beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (Jan. 23)
