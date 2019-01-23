Popular Q4 NII gains from money market, trading, loans
Jan. 23, 2019
- Popular (BPOP +0.1%) Q4 net interest income benefits from higher income from money market, trading, and investments and higher income from consumer and commercial loans portfolios along with lower borrowing costs, partly offset by higher cost of interest-bearing deposits.
- Q4 net interest income of $476.2M increases from $451.5M in Q3 and $387.2M in Q4 2017.
- Net interest margin of 4.25% increases from 4.07% in Q3 and 3.90% in Q4 2017.
- Q4 adjusted net income of $134.1M vs. $140.6M in Q3.
- Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.05 misses consensus estimate by 26 cents; compares with $1.38 in Q3 and a loss of $1.01 in Q4 2017.
- "These results include the impact of a number of corporate initiatives that increased expenses for the quarter, but continue to reflect strong top line growth, improving margins and the continuing contribution to income from the Reliable transaction," says President and CEO Ignacio Alvarez.
- Q4 provision for loan losses of $42.6M decreases from $54.4M in Q3 and $70.0M in the year-ago quarter.
- Total net loans held-in-portfolio $25.9B vs. $25.9B at Sept. 30, 2018; total deposits $30.6B at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $39.6B at Sept. 30, 2018.
- Tangible book value per common share $46.90 vs. $44.62 at Sept. 30, 2018 and $43.02 at Dec. 31, 2017.
