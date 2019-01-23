Boeing completes air taxi's first successful test flight

Boeing (BA +0.7% ) says it completed the first test flight of its autonomous air taxi, bringing it a step closer to making its flying taxis for Uber a reality.

"In one year we have progressed from a conceptual design to a flying prototype," says Boeing Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop, but the flight only lifted off and hovered for a short time before making a controlled landing; the full flight lasted less than a minute.

The company's passenger air vehicle prototype is battery powered and designed to have a range of 50 miles.

Boeing and Textron's Bell helicopter unit are partnering with Uber as it maps out plans for an Uber Air taxi service; Airbus and German start-up Volocopter are developing their own air taxi prototypes.