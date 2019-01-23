Procter & Gamble earnings call highlights

Procter & Gamble (PG +5.3%) CFO Jon Moeller says the company isn't seeing a slowdown in China and remains "fairly confident" on growth in the second half of the year in the region.
P&G's solid organic sales growth in Q4 was boosted by a +30% gain in organic e-commerce sales.
Segments showing strength in Q4 off new innovation include beauty and skin/personal care.
The company expects to pay over $7B in dividends and repurchase up to $5B worth of shares.
Procter & Gamble earnings call webcast
Previously: Organic sales solid at Procter & Gamble (Jan. 23)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox