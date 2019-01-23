Chevron, Equinor, Eni join race for stake in Qatar LNG expansion project

Jan. 23, 2019
  • Qatar is preparing to issue a tender for energy companies seeking a stake in its gas expansion project, drawing interest from long-standing partners as well as newcomers Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Eni (NYSE:E), Reuters reports.
  • Officials from CVX have held talks in Doha in recent weeks and are considering bidding for a stake in the expansion, according to the report.
  • The four companies that hold stakes in Qatar’s existing LNG facilities - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) - are widely expected to bid.
  • Competition is expected to be fierce for the stake in the expansion of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas facilities - already the world’s largest - by more than a third in the next five years.
