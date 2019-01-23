Philogen stacking up collaborations

  • Privately held Swiss-Italian biotech Philogen S.p.A. has been active in adding to its lineup of collaborators.
  • Novartis (NVS +0.3%): discovery and development of new class of immunomodulatory therapeutics.
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.6%) unit Janssen Biotech: discovery of new small molecules based on Philogen's lead-generation technologies.
  • Celgene (CELG +0.3%): discovery and development of new class of immunomodulatory therapeutics.
  • It inked previous partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim, Servier, Pfizer and AbbVie.
  • Philogen is developing a special class of cytokines, proteins that play key roles in blocking or promoting inflammatory processes. Frequently toxic at low doses, it links them to antibodies (immunocytokines) enabling targeted delivery while minimizing unwanted side effects.
