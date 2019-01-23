United Community Banks +2.7% post Q4 results
Jan. 23, 2019 10:41 AM ETUnited Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)UCBIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- United Community Banks (UCBI +2.7%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 14.9% Y/Y to $135.87M.
- Return on assets of 1.43%, or 1.45% on adjusted basis.
- Return on common equity of 12.1% or return on tangible common equity of 15.9%.
- Loan growth, excluding planned runoff of the indirect portfolio, of 10% on an annualized basis.
- Loan production was $868M (+34.8% Y/Y).
- Expansion of the net interest margin to 3.97%, up 2 bps from 3Q 2018 and up 34 bps Y/Y.
- Efficiency ratio was 56.73%, or 55.83% on adjusted basis.
- Net charge offs of 9 bps, consistent with last quarter’s result of 7 bps.
- NPAs of 0.20% of total assets, compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2018 and 0.23% at December 31, 2017.
