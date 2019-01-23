United Community Banks +2.7% post Q4 results

Jan. 23, 2019 10:41 AM ETUnited Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)UCBIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • United Community Banks (UCBI +2.7%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 14.9% Y/Y to $135.87M.
  • Return on assets of 1.43%, or 1.45% on adjusted basis.
  • Return on common equity of 12.1% or return on tangible common equity of 15.9%.
  • Loan growth, excluding planned runoff of the indirect portfolio, of 10% on an annualized basis.
  • Loan production was $868M (+34.8% Y/Y).
  • Expansion of the net interest margin to 3.97%, up 2 bps from 3Q 2018 and up 34 bps Y/Y.
  • Efficiency ratio was 56.73%, or 55.83% on adjusted basis.
  • Net charge offs of 9 bps, consistent with last quarter’s result of 7 bps.
  • NPAs of 0.20% of total assets, compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2018 and 0.23% at December 31, 2017.
  • Previously: United Community Banks beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 22)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.