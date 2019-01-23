Black Knight's (NYSE:BKI) "first look" at December 2018 month-end mortgage performance stats shows the national foreclosure rate at the lowest year-end figure since 2005, with 0.52% of mortgages in active foreclosure.

December foreclosure starts did tick up, which is seasonally typical, to 46,300, up 2.4% from November and up 4.0% Y/Y.

Foreclosure start volumes in December of 2017 were suppressed due to hurricane-related moratoriums.

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 511,000, some 1,00 more than November, but down 215,000 from December 2017.

