Papa John's hires its first chief people officer

Papa John's International (PZZA +5.1% ) announces the hiring of its first chief people officer.

Marvin Boakye will serve as a member of the Papa John’s executive leadership team and report to CEO Steve Ritchie

The company says he will play a critical leadership role in implementing the company's talent management strategy, which includes overseeing people operations; compensation and benefits; and learning and development.

Boakye has more than 20 years of human resources experience, including serving as vice president of human resources at petroleum company Andeavor.

Source: Press Release