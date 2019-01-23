United Technologies outlook not baking in slowdown worries, RBC says

Jan. 23, 2019 10:44 AM ETUnited Technologies Corporation (UTX)UTXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • United Technologies (UTX +4.6%) jumps as much as 7.5% after Q4 results and its full-year profit outlook beat consensus estimates.
  • RBC analyst Deane Dray says investors should be encouraged by UTX's "solid" 2019 guidance, and organic revenue guidance of 3%-5% indicates management is not baking in any global slowdown; "our expectation is that the extended two-year time frame for the spins is likely to keep the stock somewhat range-bound," Dray says.
  • Barclays’ Julian Mitchell says Q4 earnings beat UTX’s guidance largely due to a favorable tax rate and better Rockwell Collins results.
  • J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa says 2019 earnings guidance was above his estimate as well as consensus expectations, although segment profits look slightly below at the midpoint on organic growth guidance, with a lower than expected tax rate driving the headline EPS guidance beat.
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word
