Sharps Compliance up 6% post Q2 results beat

Sharps Compliance (SMED +6% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 11.4% Y/Y to $12.39M, driven by increase in flu shot-related orders.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 400 bps to 32.2% and operating margin improved by 570 bps to 6.7%.

Billings by Solutions: Mailbacks $8.12M (+20.3% Y/Y); Route-Based Pickup $2.08M (+13.6% Y/Y); Unused Medications $1.35M (+2.5% Y/Y); Third Party Treatment $78k (-76/9% Y/Y) and Other $849k (+1.2% Y/Y).

EBITDA increased 148.1% Y/Y to $1.24M and margin improved by 552 bps to 10%.

SG&A expenses increased 4.9% Y/Y to $2.96M and margin declined by 150 bps to 23.9%.

Company has Cash $6.4M, as of December 31, 2018 and working capital of $11.8M.

