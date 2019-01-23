Frontier sells nearly 100 towers to Everest for $80M

Frontier Communications (FTR -1.7% ) has divested nearly 100 wireless towers through a sale to Everest Infrastructure Partners.

That sale comes for a reported $80M. The deal includes towers in 17 states, but heavily concentrated in Connecticut, New York, and California.

The deal makes Everest one of the largest private tower companies in the United States.

The towers are adjacent to Frontier Central Offices in many of the locations, making for easy access to transport service, and include spots in terrain and zoning challenged environments.