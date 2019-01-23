FireEye +5.6% as Baird looks to strong 2019 after pullback

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is on its best day in several weeks, now up 5.6% , after Baird adds it to its Fresh Pick list.

Shares have declined recently and the firm expects 2019 guidance topping analyst estimates. with a "breakout year" ahead for key products like Managed Defense and iSight. Another catalyst could come from Expertise on Demand, where market traction is ahead of expectations. (h/t Bloomberg)

Baird has an Outperform rating and $23 price target, implying 35% upside.