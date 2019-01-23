Stocks' early gains wither over global growth concerns

Volatility strikes again as worries over global growth overtake optimism over some better-than-expected earnings.

Major U.S. stock lose most of their early gains, with the Nasdaq and S&P each up 0.1% and the Dow up 0.5% .

At the open, the Dow rose 1.2%, Nasdaq +0.8%, S&P +0.7%.

By sector, materials ( -0.7% ) and energy ( -0.4% ) are weighing on indexes, while consumer staples ( +0.6% ), information technology ( +0.4% ), and utilities ( +0.3% ) are leading the gains.

Oil edges down 0.1% to $52.95/barrel.

Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 2.755%.

Dollar Index falls 0.2% to 96.13.

