Stocks' early gains wither over global growth concerns

Volatility strikes again as worries over global growth overtake optimism over some better-than-expected earnings.
Major U.S. stock lose most of their early gains, with the Nasdaq and S&P each up 0.1% and the Dow up 0.5%.
At the open, the Dow rose 1.2%, Nasdaq +0.8%, S&P +0.7%.
By sector, materials (-0.7%) and energy (-0.4%) are weighing on indexes, while consumer staples (+0.6%), information technology (+0.4%), and utilities (+0.3%) are leading the gains.
Oil edges down 0.1% to $52.95/barrel.
Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 2.755%.
Dollar Index falls 0.2% to 96.13.
