Three risks could smack GE and other industrial stocks, analyst says

Investors in industrial stocks need to be wary of "a flock of black swans" in 2019, including tariffs, the Chinese economy and the U.S. economy, says William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann.

The tariff issue became more tangible yesterday when Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares plunged 15% after warning of trade-related headwinds hitting margins.

Heymann suggests focusing on companies that can drive growth through internal improvement, preferring Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) and Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) following respective acquisitions of Dresser-Rand's government business and GE Transportation.

Heymann is also a General Electric (NYSE:GE) bull, believing GE has the ability to deleverage and de-risk faster than investors think, but others recommend staying far away given the stock’s 21% rise over the past month.

Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr thinks GE's stock is "ahead of itself given excessive optimism around probable exits of the profitable GECAS/Healthcare units, which would pare liabilities but not obviously raise long-term equity value given the hollowing out of GE’s Remainco."

Separately, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy says it completed the segmentation of reactor internals at Oskarshamn Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2 in Sweden.