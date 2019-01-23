Hulu raises live TV pricing, lowers ad-supported product price

Fresh off of Netflix price hikes, Hulu is raising the price of its live television offering while giving a break to its ad-supported on-demand product.

The streamer has raised the live TV bundle by $5 a month, to $44.99/month. Meanwhile, the ad-supported VOD service will see a $2 price cut, to $5.99/month from $7.99/month.

The ad-free tier of video on demand will remain unchanged at $11.99/month.

The moves are effective as of Feb. 26.

Hulu doesn't disclose exactly how its 25M subscribers break down, though it confirmed to Variety that the "majority" of customers are on the ad-supported on-demand plan, which is the one seeing the price cut.