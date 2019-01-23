State Street unveils plan for new headquarters

Jan. 23, 2019 11:26 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)STTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • State Street (STT -0.2%) announces that its new headquarters in 2023 will be One Congress Tower, part of the Bulfinch Crossing redevelopment project in downtown Boston.
  • One Congress will break ground in the summer of 2019.
  • State Street says the building's features will enable it to lower overall operating and occupancy costs.
  • Its building at One Channel Center in Boston's Seaport, opened in 2014, won't be affected by the move, since it has a long-term lease until 2030.
