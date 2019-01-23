YouTube TV expands virtually nationwide

YouTube TV (GOOG -0.4% , GOOGL -0.4% ) is expanding to almost the entire country today, adding 95 markets and reaching 98% of U.S. households.

It says the remaining households will follow shortly.

That brings it in line with other streaming live-TV rivals like DirecTV Now (T +0.8% ) and Sling TV (DISH -2.6% ).

More than 90% of the markets will have local affiliate coverage from the Big Four TV broadcasters.

YouTube TV is priced at $40/month and features more than 60 live channels, cloud DVR and support for up to six accounts. A short bit ago, Hulu announced it would raise the price of its live TV bundle to $44.99/month.