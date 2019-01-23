FedEx and UPS stumble after WSJ report on Amazon pricing

FedEx (FDX -1.7% ) and UPS (UPS -2.4% ) trade lower after The Wall Street Journal may cut down on the extra fees charged to shippers as part of its new seven-day delivery service.

An Amazon e-mail sent to prospective customers indicated that end-to-end deliveries sent to homes during the peak season or on holiday weekends won't be tagged with extra charges. The WSJ notes that residential surcharge fees at FedEx average about $3.80 per parcel, while UPS is even higher at $3.95 per parcel. Amazon could also lighten up on fuel surcharge fees in a bid to poach customers.