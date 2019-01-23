Colfax seeking to sell air and gas handling business for ~$1.9B - Reuters

Colfax (CFX -1.1% ) is pressing ahead with plans to sell its Howden air and gas handling unit as part of a shift to focus on the medical devices industry, and has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the process, Reuters reports.

CFX is hoping to fetch ~£1.5B ($1.9B) from the sale of the Scottish-based business, which and has operations in 16 countries including Mexico and Canada, according to the report.

A sale would cement CFX’s shift from its industrial roots following the $3.15B purchase of medical devices maker DJO Global in November.