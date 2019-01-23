Simmons First National -4.1% post Q4 results

  • Simmons First National (SFNC -4.1%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 5.4% Y/Y to $172.4M.
  • Return on average assets of 1.35% compared 0.54% Y/Y.
  • Return on average common equity of 9.98% or return on tangible common equity of 17.96%.
  • Efficiency ratio of 51.99% for Q4 & 52.85% for 2018.
  • Total loans were $11.7B (+8.8% Y/Y); loan growth, excluding planned runoff of the indirect portfolio, of 10% on an annualized basis.
  • Total deposits were $12.4B (+11.8% Y/Y).
  • Net interest margin was 3.76%, a 22 bps decrease from Q3 2018; core net interest margin, excluding the accretion, was 3.66%, a 5 bps decrease from Q3 2018.
  • Common stockholders' equity was $2.2B; book value/share was $24.33 & tangible book value/share was $14.18 .
  • Previously: Simmons First National misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jan. 22)
