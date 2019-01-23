Chevron CEO says energy sales show no sign global economy hitting a wall
- The global economy may be slowing down but sales of energy and industrial products do not indicate that growth will come to a halt, Chevron (CVX -1.2%) CEO Michael Wirth tells the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
- "We’re not seeing signs that we’re hitting any kind of a wall," Wirth says, adding that the company sells products such as lubricants and lubricant additives into industrial sectors such as construction, mining and transportation that historically have been reliable indicators of economic activity.
- Wirth foresees a more stable crude oil market: "Commodity markets, when they’re volatile, they make it hard for investors to invest... so you really need a price that encourages investment and draws in enough new investment. We’re probably not far from that kind of a price right now."